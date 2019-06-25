From Toronto you can fly in cottage areas of Ontario (PHOTO)
Anyone who is looking to get out of town in the cottage Ontario vacation, but want to avoid traffic jams, can be happy about this news. Starting this week, a quick flight from Toronto is available.
Porter Airlines launches seasonal flights between Billy Bishop airports in Toronto and Muskoka near Gravenhurst, Ontario.
The 20-minute direct flight will be available on Thursdays and Mondays from June 27 to September 3.
During the long weekend, which falls on Monday, a flight on this day will not be, but it will be moved to Tuesday, so passengers do not have to worry.
Muskoka is a popular destination for summer travel in Ontario is usually tightly associated with a very long traffic jams on the highway.