From Ukraine spent $1.6 billion investment
June 26, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
The outflow is associated with the withdrawal of reinvested earnings in the real sector of the economy
Changes in the scoring system led to a reassessment of the indicator is the inflow of the resulting outflow.
The net outflow of direct foreign investments from Ukraine in the first quarter of 2020 amounted to $1.6 billion On Friday, June 26, according to the national Bank.
The outflow is associated with the withdrawal of reinvested earnings of enterprises and companies of the real sector of the economy, noted in the NBU.
The national Bank said that he thought the volume of foreign direct investment under the new system. Old the net inflow in the amount of $540 million
korrespondent.net