From which countries migrant workers transferred the greatest amount of remittances
Ukrainian workers continue to support remittances, not only their families but also the economy of Ukraine.
As reports “Today”, now the share of private remittances is more than 7% of GDP.
According to 2019, the preferences of Ukrainian workers on the choice of countries for work, compared with 2018, the year has changed.
For example, the number of money transfers from Poland decreased by 3 times and amounted to 4 billion U.S. dollars. This country continues to occupy first place among the countries from which Ukraine received the largest number of funds.
In the second place Czech Republic. The remittances from the EU countries in 2019 has increased significantly. Although the translation from Poland, this country is still far away, but now the amount of remittances from the Czech Republic in one quarter more than in all of 2015.
In 2019 the total amount of money transfers from Czech Republic to Ukraine for the first time exceeded $ 1 billion.
Third place among the favorite countries for Ukrainian workers is Russia. The number of labor migrants in Russia is annually reduced.
For example, in 2015, the number of money transfers from individuals from Russia in 2015 was at the level of Poland, now the workers are transferred about as much money as from the Czech Republic, — about $ 1 billion.