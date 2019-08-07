From Zelensky misses again: the Prime Minister has suddenly changed gender

August 7, 2019
The error was quickly noticed and fixed, but users concluded.

The press service of the Vladimir Zelensky made a mistake, which did not go unnoticed. 1 Aug on Facebook page “Team Zelensky” message appears on the re-election premera Minister Narendra modi. Writes about this RBC-Ukraine.

The post was used the female pronoun “her” instead of the correct “its,” since the Narendra modi — the man.

The press service Zelensky disgraced because of illiteracy

Error noticed and hastened to correct, but some users managed to catch the hapless authors and I took screenshots of the wrong messages.

Soon corrected the mistake

Users began to post comments directly under the post: “Guys, you may have googled before writing “a”, “Narendra modi is a man. What a terrible incompetence,” “it was he, not she.”

Narendra Modi

