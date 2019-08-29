From Zelensky told how big business will withdraw from Popov
The team of President Vladimir Zelensky intends to combat tax evasion, medium and large businesses, as well as to eradicate the use of pseudo-FLP through the implementation of electronic cheque. This was announced by the future head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Finance, tax and customs policy Daniel Getmantsev in an interview with “European truth”.
“In relation to medium and large businesses, we see two negative points that need to be addressed. The first point — tax evasion using low-tax jurisdictions,” said Getmantsev.
He made an example of “Smithy on the Fisheries”, which was sold abroad. According to him, the taxes from this transaction was not paid in Ukraine.
“People sold in Ukraine, the asset for $300 million and not pay taxes to the Ukrainian budget. This should not happen. We plan to take the Ministry of Finance developed the bill in the first weeks of work of the Verkhovna Rada”, — said Getmantsev.
The second disadvantage, according to the MP, is the use of pseudo-FLP (individual entrepreneur). For example, when a large store sells the goods and gives a check from the FLP, although the date of its receipts exceed the limit established for natural persons-entrepreneurs. Also in restaurants and hotels often give double checks.
Getmantsev believes that the only way to prevent that by implementing electronic check.
“It is a system of account transactions without installation of cash registers. This is my opportunity like FLP for free download tax program and his smartphone to take into account any transactions during the day, issuing an electronic receipt to the consumer,” added Getmantsev.
He stressed that the system will first be introduced on goods that are most prone to tax evasion.