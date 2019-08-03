From Zelensky Ukrainians promised loans of 12% in 2020
The Deputy head of the Office of the President Alexey Goncharuk, who is responsible for the economic bloc, said that he met with the heads of banks with foreign capital operating on the Ukrainian market.
“Mortgages (loans) under 12-13% in the national currency in the next year? Impossible? I don’t think so! Prepare business plans, dear businessmen,” – said Goncharuk.
According to the NBU, 30.07.2019 weighted average rate of hryvnia short-term loans to businesses amounted to 17.9%, for long-term loans and 20.4%. Loans for the population, – respectively for 37.9% and 30.6 per cent.
On 01.08.2019 Ukrainian index rates on deposits of individuals on three-month deposits in UAH is 15% for one-year – of 15.71%.
30.07.2019 the Ministry of Finance placed 3-month hryvnia government bonds under 16,4%, 1-year – under 16,59%, 6-year-old under of 16.5%.