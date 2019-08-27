Frontier starts flights from new Jersey: 15 directions from $15 one way
In November 2019 the airline Frontier Airlines plans to start service in Newark, new Jersey, thereby intending to benefit from the upcoming departure of Southwest Airlines.
Low-cost carrier, which now offers only a few flights to new York and from it, decided not to start small and immediately offered 15 daily flights, writes USA Today.
Frontier will offer daily non-stop flights between Newark and 15 cities, including Las Vegas, Orlando, Phoenix, Atlanta, Chicago and Dallas, announced on 27 August, the leaders of the airline. According to them, this is the largest extension, which they did in a new city.
The first series of flights will start in November next year — in December and in the spring.
Tickets in seven cities will go on sale today on the website of the Frontier, with rates starting from $ 15 one way on most routes Tuesday and Wednesday. On routes it is possible to use the offer for free flights for children, available to club members Discount Den.
Tickets for the remaining routes will go on sale later. All routes will be year-round, except for the beach areas West palm beach, FL; Cancun, Mexico and Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.
CEO of Frontier Barry Biffle stated that the Metropolitan area around new York has long been a major gap on the map Frontier, and the output allows Southwest airlines to come to the territory. Starting 3 November, Southwest will consolidate its operations in the area of new York airport LaGuardia, freeing hard-to-reach locations for takeoff and landing, as well as space at the gates in Newark, he said.
Frontier, which already serves Trenton, NJ and Philadelphia in the region, while there is a quiet player in Newark. The airport is a major center for the United. In addition, Frontier will not be the only budget airline in this region: Spirit Airlines also offers flights to Newark.
Southwest offers 20 daily flights from Newark in 10 cities, including Baltimore, Chicago, Denver and Phoenix. Representatives of the airline stated that financially the routes are not the budget and it makes a small company Frontier to think that low cost will help to find their customers.
The new Frontier flights in Newark
Tickets are sold for the first seven routes. Rates start from $ 15 one way. Flights do not fly on holidays because of the low introductory rates, there are limitations on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.
New routes beginning November 14:
- Newark — Las Vegas: daily
- Newark Orlando: twice a day
- Newark to Miami: twice daily
- Newark — San Juan, Puerto Rico: daily
New routes, to commence on 10 December:
- Newark — Phoenix: daily
- Newark — Atlanta daily
- Newark — West palm beach, FL: daily
New routes in March and April 2020:
(Frequency to be determined, but Frontier hopes to offer daily service on these routes.)
- Newark — Tampa, FL
- Newark — Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
- Newark — Cancun, Mexico
- Newark — Denver
- Newark — Ontario, CA
- Newark — Chicago
- Newark — Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina
- Newark international airport Dallas-Fort worth