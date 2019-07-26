Frontman Dilemma robbed in Italy
Frontman Dilemma Jay Bardachenko went with a companion on a journey around Europe by car. Driving along the Adriatic coast, in the Italian town of Numana, it was waiting for a very unpleasant surprise.
“After driving 3000 km in Italy and around the coast of the Ligurian and Tyrrhenian seas, was your trip at maximum speed. Every night slept in different hotels, on the 4th night began to forget that it was the first… Go from the bottom of Italy up to the mainland, and, passing by an interesting little town, decided to come to see… and there — unreal, how cool! Mountains, rocks, sea, clear turquoise water, legocki, umbrellas, restaurants on the beach. We decided to stay here. The City Of Numana. Parked in a local Parking lot, where there is all the time a lot of cars, gathered a couple of things, all that other stuff and suitcases left in the car, went to check in. We’ve enjoyed it so much that we decided to stay another day and night! says Jay about the incident. — In the morning go to my car, I open the trunk, it’s empty. What?! We have a kata microshock”.
The robbers broke the front door glass and stole all the items, including equipment, and removed parts of the car.
“All the stuff that is on us is all that’s left…”
The singer was thinking of what to do, what to do in a foreign country in such a situation. It turned out that at the police station no one spoke English.
“Subscribe to the paper! I ask: “what about fingerprints? And the crime? What to do with this?” Niente. Ciao, have a safe trip!” — replied the actor.
Jay and his companion contacted the insurance company called a tow truck and found the car in a safe place with security for 150 euros. But further more: it turned out that you need to call a tow truck from Ukraine and drive the car for a service in Kyiv that the insurance company compensated for the damage.
“I was sent to service photos to estimate the level of damage. 250,000 USD — only parts! Let’s see what will happen next. In the meantime, I write a lot of people from all points of Europe, even in Switzerland, now “bombing machine”. By the way, that night 10 machines together with our robbed so hard, someone even took the wheel!”
the musician said.