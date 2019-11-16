Frontman Scorpions visited the main sights of Kiev
Klaus meine, visited the main attractions of the capital Vitaly Klitschko.
Legendary rock band Scorpions is back again playing for the Ukrainian fans.
After the concert, which took place on November 12, Scorpions frontman Klaus meine, visited the main attractions of the capital.
Tour musician personally held by Vitali Klitschko. Video walks the mayor of Kiev has published on his page in Facebook. Klitschko showed a visitor Mikhailovskaya square, the Park “Vladimir hill” and the new pedestrian bridge near the Arch of Friendship of peoples.
“Klaus meine like the atmosphere and the attitude of the Ukrainian music of the Scorpions fans. He promised to return,” said Vitaly Klitschko, adding that this is his favourite artist of his youth.
Subsequently, the leader of the Scorpions met a street musician. Singer accompanied by piano, sang the cult classic “Still Loving You”.
Stunned fans came to the idol, photographed and took autographs.