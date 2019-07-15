Frozen heart: 3 most callous of love signs of the zodiac
While some people are willing to turn themselves inside out for the sake of their loved one, others are not capable of rudimentary expression of feelings. Of course, much depends on the temperament, but astrologers say, the role of callousness have stars. With years of research we can safely allocate three of the most callous and cold-blooded in the relationship sign.
Capricorn
The practicality of this sign does not make the question in his emotional callousness. Sometimes it seems that Capricorns are completely devoid of any emotional expressions. From early childhood they are different from their peers too serious expression and permanent employment.
Any relationship, which make the representatives of this sign are regarded by them as a project with its benefits and prospects. If they are already at the initial stage do not see a future together with someone, then without any doubt will say about it. Sentimentality, tenderness and other sensitive symptoms for Capricorn – complete nonsense, which requires extra energy and time. Even if this sign really falls in love, he tries to overcome such affection and considers her more of a defect than an advantage. Only in the case that the Capricorn will have to trust your partner one hundred percent and see him next to me in the old-age security with dozens of grandchildren around, he can open his heart, and even then not by much.
Scorpio
If you manage to come across sincere Scorpion, consider yourself lucky. It is very rare. Mainly representatives sign prefer not to flaunt their emotions and perfectly in control. They do not care about the opinions of others and especially on other people’s feelings. They only care about herself and the border of their possession.
Sometimes it seems that the Scorpion just completely devoid of positive qualities and it compensates for the negativity on their part. Relationships with the opposite sex resemble a puppet theater in which Scorpio chooses a tool or object, and skillfully manipulates them until, until it will be profitable. Those who are “lucky” to be a part of life this man must have nerves of steel and obedience in all things. Relationships with Scorpio are exhausting rather than fun. This sign will never regret, will not support and will not forgive their partner. He is still on the circumstances, the Scorpion thing – the result. If you are not satisfied with it even in small, you will be thrown overboard as a waste product.
Gemini
It’s one of the most emotional characters. In fact — chatter for the brand hides a heart of ice. If you look closely, they never listen to the other party, and certainly not understanding of the problem. The twins do not know how to value friendship and love relationship, after all, can easily change the ambience dramatically. Twins is undesirable to tell the secrets, otherwise they are the same hours will be in the public domain. Even the broken lives of others will not be able to call the Twins have remorse.
As for love, she is, but not for long. This sign tries not to get involved in long term relationships in which he may simply be bored. Gemini prefer flirting and short-term relationships that are noncommittal, and most importantly – do not get bored. Even in this situation, they are capable of infidelity. The representatives of this sign the day with candles not to find moral principles. They do not care about the feelings of your partner and therefore they are without any emotions and even proud to talk about the betrayal to your partner.