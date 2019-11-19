“Frozen heart II” and other premiere of the week: what to watch in the cinema at the weekend
In Ukrainian rolling out six new films, two of which — “Lisa’s Story” and “Hotel Edelweiss” — filmed by our filmmakers. The right to be called the premiere week expect a full-length cartoon “frozen heart II” and war drama “midway”. In the Thriller “the Perfect lie” for the first time appeared together brilliant British actors Helen Mirren and Ian McKellen. For fans to tickle nerves suddenly made Hollywood horror film “countdown”.
“Lisa’s Story”
(16+, Ukraine, UFD, drama, the budget of 7.4 million UAH)
Alexander Gowna took a picture on his own script, which he wrote in explanation of his novel. This is not a simple story of four lovers, two of whom suffer from down syndrome. Work on the painting was carried out from 2015, when Gowna presented a scenario to the court of the state. The result is half the amount needed for filming, allocated state. The film starred professional actors and people with down syndrome — Marianne Ahrarova, Vladislav Pogrebnoy, Daria Tvoronovich, Nicholas Perestyuk. The shooting took place in Ukraine.
“Lisa’s story” made a big impression on Western critics. The famous American channel HBO (“Game of thrones”, “Chernobyl”) acquired the rights to show the film in Eastern Europe, in particular in the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Poland, Bulgaria, Romania, Moldova, Hungary, Serbia, Croatia. There viewers will be able to see the painting in the spring of 2020.
“Hotel Edelweiss”
(12+Ukraine, ParakeeT Film, Comedy)
The film’s protagonist — a millionaire who wants to be a billionaire. To achieve this goal he embarks on a risky adventure. Once he learns about a hotel in the mountains, which allegedly is a huge amount of gold. The businessman comes up with a simple plan to arrive at the scene, to make friends with the owner of the hotel, enchant his daughter, to marry her and become those who will eventually get all the gold. This flawless plan turned out to be several weaknesses. About gold know other adventurers, and the daughter of the hotel owner’s engaged.
Made a film directed by Yuriy rudyy. This is his first big job in the movie. Starring Sergei Komarovskiy, Oleksiy Kolesnik, Anna’s Cousin, Vasily virastuk.
“Frozen heart II”
(0+, USA, Walt Disney, animated film for family viewing)
In 2013 the cartoon “Ice heart” made a splash. It has grossed 1 billion 276 million dollars and the so-called club of billionaires. These are the films whose box-office takings exceeded one billion dollars. The budget of the movie amounted to $ 150 million. Consequently, net income exceeded one billion! It is hardly surprising that Walt Disney had instructed Chris Baku and Jennifer Lee, author of “Ice heart” to shoot a sequel.
The action sequel takes place three years after what happened in the first part. Elsa becomes Queen, her sister Anna, brave Kristoff, reindeer Sven and snowman Olaf travel beyond his Kingdom, to learn the secret magical powers of Elsa.
The second part of the budget is still kept secret. The creators of the cartoon I hope that the sequel will repeat the success of the first part.
“Midway”
(12+, USA, Lionsgate, historical war drama, budget: $ 100 million)
The battle of midway in 1942 was decisive in the confrontation between the US and Japan in the Pacific. After a successful attack on the American fleet at pearl Harbor the Japanese wanted to destroy all the enemies aircraft carriers, and even hatched plans to capture the Hawaiian Islands. American intelligence was able to decipher the secret correspondence of the Japanese and to learn about preparing a large-scale attack in the area midway. This allowed the Americans to secretly prepare for the battle that was a complete surprise for the Japanese…
The film of this episode the Second world war, decided to withdraw the famous Director Roland Emmerich (“2012”, “independence Day”). But he faced serious difficulties at the stage of project financing. Major Hollywood studios refused to give money. Emmerich then took a chance to invest in a picture of their own savings. In addition, he created a Foundation to raise funds. In the end, “midway” has become one of the most expensive independent films in U.S. history. Its budget was $ 100 million.
In the us the film was released on 8 November and has collected $ 64 million. Starring popular actors Patrick Wilson (“Aquaman”), woody Harrelson (“Zombieland”), Luke Evans (“the Mysterious murder”), Aaron Eckhart (“the Fall of London”), Mandy Moore (“the Blue abyss”). Now Emmerich is counting on the success of the film in Europe and Asia.
“The perfect lie”
(12+, USA, Warner Bros., Thriller budget — $ 10 million)
An aging con man all his life vymenivali the people of their money, set their sights on a new victim. This widow, who after her husband’s death left two million pounds (2.6 million dollars). Teacher of history in Oxford is experiencing serious health problems and seems to be easy prey for experienced con man. However, everything in this story is not so as it looks at first glance…
Made a film by the famous American Director bill Condon (“Gods and monsters” “Mr. Holmes”, “beauty and the beast”). The leading male role, he invited his beloved British actor Ian McKellen, winner of a Golden globe and a Tony, and six awards to them. Laurence Olivier. A wide audience he is known primarily for his role of Gandalf in the trilogy “the Lord of the rings” and “Hobbit” and the role of magneto in the film series “X-Men”. His partner in “a Perfect lie” has become a famous British actress Helen Mirren, winner of the award “Oscar” for her role in the film “the Queen” (2007). Interesting fact — McKellen and Mirren first played together in a movie. The film, Condon came out in us theaters on 15 November and collected while 9.6 million dollars.
“Countdown”
(16+, USA, STX Entertainment, the horror film, the budget — 6,5 million dollars)
People download a new app for smartphones Countdown. It tells you how much time is left to live with the man who installed it on the phone. While trying to avoid a dangerous situation, the user receives a message violating the agreement and still dies at a specified time…
The film was directed by debutant Justin Dec. The film starred actors Elizabeth Lail (TV series “Once upon a time”), Jordan Calloway (TV series “Black lightning” and “Riverdale”), Talita Bateman (“Nine lives”), Peter Facinelli (“Twilight”). In the American hire “countdown” appeared at the end of October, a week before Halloween and collected 28,9 million dollars.
