Frozen in Miami: why do States go home in a sweater
The Russian arrived in the Sunny state of Miami and can’t get warm. In his blog on Yandex. Zen she told you why we so cold, and the Americans can in freezing temperatures to walk in a t-shirt and shorts.
“Why you’re cold, you’re from Russia?” that phrase is in my top hated of the statements of the Americans in my address.
“And why do you normally, when the freezing cold?”, — I want to ask in return.
It’s very simple: from childhood, Americans are used to cool the home and generally learning to feel comfortable in the cold. I was recently in Seattle and with a sinking of all organs watched a little girl about five years old walked around the deck, rushing at full speed of the ship without the cap and jacket. At this time, you have to understand, I was sitting in the glass cabin in a winter jacket, wrapped in a scarf and obvivshayasya tea. And I do not want to go out there.
Why don’t they freeze?
The Americans have no Central heating. Although they belong to this great invention of mankind, to use it, they did not. Each system heats the house as you can. In a private home Americans prefer to use electrical appliances: window air conditioners or systems running on gas. With the help of special ducting the air heated by electricity or gas, is distributed to the room. The trouble is that to wait until the entire unit will keep warm for very long, after sitting in the jacket and boots in the hallway.
In apartment buildings the Americans put called fan coils units air recirculation. The fee for use of these pleasures of life is very high, so all save on heat. American better in the header will sleep than overpay.
It would seem that summer Americans should rejoice that we finally get warm, but it’s not our story. In summer in each room air conditioning herachit so that our people carry to work woolen sweaters and shawls.
Imagine that you are from childhood accustomed to such a situation, so for you it’s not cold, but fine! It’s as if you came to someone for a visit, and at his house three to four times warmer than you’re used to in Russia. Probably would have broke into a sweat and hurried home. For Americans our home a comfortable temperature when we go home in shorts in winter is the embodiment of Adowych machinations.
Here is a very typical situation, when in minus 10 man walking in shorts and t-shirt on the street. The wind whistling in all directions, and huge humidity enhances this effect a hundred times. They have no eye twitches. My classmates often come with bare calves, shorts, summer shoes, although we have in Oregon not California.
Attention a question: why?
Why would the government not care about its citizens and not make them God forgive me heating all inclusive? What, sorry?
No, not sorry. Just the government is not rational. And all that is not rational is not about capitalism. Heating many thousands of homes is expensive. Plus, it’s risky. Suddenly there is a breakthrough heating duct? Then many people will remain without heat, and time is money.
And for Americans, choice is freedom. If I’m not cold, I don’t want to spend the extra money to pay for utilities. Or if I went to visit relatives for two months, why would I pay for something I never used? In addition, because you are your own masters. It is not necessary to wait, when there all all can turn on or off, you adjust the beginning and end of the heating season. Well, the middle of it too.
Do not forget that the really harsh climate — it’s not about America. Alaska certainly stands out from the theory. So in General all is normal, and we, visitors, can only carry Orenburg downy socks, buy mini heaters in my room and wait, and when finally get used to it.