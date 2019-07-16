Fruit that can help build muscle and lose weight
According to the data, which were obtained by researchers from the University of Iowa, Apple peel can be effective in the prevention of obesity and premature aging – all thanks to the fact that it helps to strengthen and even build muscle.
The researchers were seeking funds to combat muscular atrophy. They studied the genes of patients with atrophy of the people that are responsible for muscle activity. Performing tests with different substances, experts have discovered that ursolic acid promotes the “reprogramming” genes that cause muscle atrophy and fat storage.
Under her influence is the weakening of muscle genes, on the contrary, begin to promote it. Along the way, amid the strengthening and growth of muscles, improve their health and other body processes – in particular, improved insulin sensitivity and reduced fat mass.
Ursolic acid accelerates muscle growth to 15 percent, more than half of reduces body fat and lowers the level of sugar and cholesterol in the blood.
Scientists say that this substance is especially rich with Apple peel. It is not surprising that previous studies confirmed the ability of apples to give a slimming effect for regular consumption.