Fruits, vegetables and berries which will help to slow down aging
If you need the products, able to prolong youth, they do exist. The secret of such products lies in the high content of antioxidants.
It is believed that free radicals and other substances that cause oxidation are one of the main culprits of cellular aging. In our cells there is a programmed mechanism of aging, this is unfortunately nothing we can do. But you can protect them from substances which prematurely trigger and accelerate this process, disrupting the mitochondria.
Experts advise to consume as many antioxidant-rich fruits, vegetables and berries. Plant foods that contain maximum amount of antioxidants, along with vitamin-mineral complex that enhances their effect, often called superfudge.
To identify antioxidant-rich vegetables, fruits and berries, even by their appearance – often, it is fruit with rich bright colors: tomato, carrot, blueberries, greens, grapes, plum, apricot, strawberry.
To get the maximum effect, you need to eat fruits, vegetables and berries of different colors, for example, tomatoes and blueberries, carrots and grapes and so on. Very useful seasonal berries, but keep them in the winter quite difficult. It is best to use freeze – although berries will lose their appearance, they will retain the maximum nutrients.