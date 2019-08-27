Frustrated Bunny became a hero of funny comics

August 27, 2019
And laughter, and sin.

Did you find that life has turned to quite the wrong side, what you expect, and could only put up with being annoyed shrug and sigh. The artist with the pseudonym “a Citizen of Progammes” draws different comics, but one of his characters very recognizable. It’s a Bunny, which represents at the same time the disappointment and the acceptance of fate, expressed in two short words: “Well now,” reports the Chronicle.info with reference to the Telegraph.

1. Vacation

2. Hard

3. Soup

4. Beware!

5. Gifts

6. And there you go, Mr. Raccoon!

7. And so every time

8. Insomnia

9. “Scroll further up”

10. New year

11. During the world Cup in Russia

12. For those who know a lot about suffering

13. To cook just. Difficult it is then

