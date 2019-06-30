FSB of Russia has charged eight Ukrainian sailors accusation in the final version
The Federal security service (FSB) of the Russian Federation has charged eight prisoners Ukrainian sailors in the final version. This was announced on Twitter by the acting Minister of health Ulyana Suprun.
She recalled that Ukrainians in the Russian court to insist that they are prisoners of war.
“FSB of Russia has charged eight captive sailors in the final version. The Ukrainians pleaded not guilty. Insist that they are prisoners of war and are under the protection of the Geneva Convention, “wrote Suprun.
We will remind, on may 25, UN international Tribunal for the law of the sea adopted a decision on the case of Ukrainian prisoners of war sailors who were detained in the Kerch Strait. He ordered Russia to return the ships and release of the Ukrainian seamen for the period of the proceedings.
In Russia the decision of the Tribunal does not recognize. They say that the Tribunal has no right to claim, as the incident in the Kerch Strait belongs to the jurisdiction of this court. In turn, the Ambassador of Ukraine in Germany Andrey Melnik said that if Russia does not comply with the decision of the International Tribunal for the law of the sea, Ukraine will seek the introduction against the country-aggressor “Hamburg sanctions.”
As previously reported “FACTS”, Investigatory management of FSB of Russia carried out investigative actions in respect of the part of prisoners of war of Ukrainian seafarers and beginning to show the final charges captured in neutral waters of the Black sea, the Ukrainian military seamen.
