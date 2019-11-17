FSB of Russia has made an important decision in the case of the seizure of the Ukrainian ship
Investigators of FSB have removed the captured Ukrainian ships from among the physical evidence in the case previously captured in the Kerch Strait and the Ukrainian seamen released prior to its consideration in a Russian court. This is reported by Russian media, citing a source in law enforcement bodies.
According to the source, Ukrainian ships are excluded by Russian investigators among the exhibits in the criminal case against the sailors.
As he wrote, “facts”, the transfer of Ukrainian ships, which Russia seized near the Kerch Strait, will be held on November 18 in the neutral waters of the Black sea.
So, three Ukrainian ship “Berdyansk”, “Nikopol” and “Yana Kapu” — about noon came with the territory Genola in occupied Kerch. Ahead of the ships was the coast guard, each ship was accompanied by a tug.
As reported earlier, the “FACTS” informed source in the command of the naval forces of Ukraine, Odessa, South and the black sea ports for return from captivity by the courts already out search-and-rescue vessel “Sapphire”, tugs “Titan” and “Gaydamak”.
