Full “dam”: the MP showed an interesting photo of Happy
October 7, 2019 | News | No Comments|
MP from the “Servants of the people” Alexander Maikowski clearly showed the Ukrainians how much paper work has to be carried of the elected representatives.
On his page in Facebook, the representative of the President’s faction published pictures from the courtroom of the Verkhovna Rada, which show hundreds of documents that are members.
“Soon we will vote for the electronic document. And yet — somehow…” — signed pictures Marikovskii.