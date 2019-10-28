Full list of problems which are solved by the activated carbon. Just the “black gold” for the body
1. Remedy for flatulence and bloating
The gases happen to all of us. The average person will fart 14 times per day is completely normal.
But if you suffer from flatulence or painful bloating, you’ll help activated charcoal!
Studies show that when taking activated charcoal before food the volume of intestinal gas is greatly reduced.
2. Lowering cholesterol
High cholesterol doubles the risk of cardiovascular diseases.
One study showed that people, three times a day for one month taking 8 g of activated charcoal, the level of “bad” LDL-cholesterol decreased by 41% and “good” HDL cholesterol rose by 8%!
And no statins with their side effects!
3. Maintaining kidney health
Every day your kidneys clean about 115-140 l of blood, in the end producing 1-2 l of urine, which consists of waste and excess fluid.
In combination with the liver, the kidneys represent the most advanced cleaning system in nature.
However, the consumption of sugar, salt, animal proteins, fats and preservatives can lead to disease and kidney failure.
Because activated charcoal removes urea and other urinary toxins, it helps to keep the kidneys healthy.
4. Quick treatment of food poisoning
Food poisoning is very common — in the U.S. alone, every year fixed 48 million cases!
One of the ways to protect themselves from vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, and lost days that inevitably follows severe poisoning, is to take activated charcoal at the first symptoms.
Activated charcoal is recommended if poisoning, as quickly neutralize the toxins.
5. The secret to soft skin
Dirt and oil clog the pores on the face and “old” your appearance, and many cleansers contain harmful chemicals.
Activated charcoal is like a magnet then pulls out dirt and oil, leaving skin clean and soft!
6. Gorgeous hair
The same toxins, dirt and oil that pollute the skin, spoil the hair, giving it an unpleasant greasy look.
The activated carbon cleans the hair follicles, adding Shine and silkiness!
And unlike shampoos, consisting entirely of environmentally harmful chemicals, activated charcoal — 100% natural, eco-friendly means.
7. Teeth whitening
Want to have a Hollywood smile without spending on expensive teeth whitening procedure?
It suffices to sprinkle the toothbrush with activated charcoal 2-3 times a week!
The activated carbon cleans the tooth enamel, absorbs microscopic particles that make up plaque.
8. Unpleasant smell from a mouth
You are confused by bad breath? Activated charcoal and then come to the rescue!
Not only is it an effective deodorizing agent, but also a way to normalize the acid-alkaline balance in the mouth, which protects teeth and gums from bacteria and disease!
Brush your teeth with activated charcoal (don’t worry, it was tasteless), and don’t be fooled by the black color — it rinses out without a trace!
9. Prevention of premature aging
Activated charcoal helps to rejuvenate not only because it gives you a young skin, great hair and white-toothed smile.
It is proved that regular consumption of activated carbon removes from the body toxins and wastes that harm the bodies that destroy cells and accelerate aging in the body.
It is not surprising that Gwyneth Paltrow likes to talk about the benefits of activated charcoal!
10. Hangover prevention
On the eve of the census? Everyone is probably familiar with the heavy feeling the next day after a wild booze.
But there is a great way to avoid headaches, nausea and General weakness hangover: before drinking, take activated charcoal!
Although it is not associated with alcohol, it is perfect for knits and prints, many by-products of fermentation — and this means that in the morning you will Wake up fresh, cheerful and alive!
11. Cleansing the digestive system
Pesticides in fruits and vegetables, growth hormones in meat, chemicals in drinking water — we live in extremely toxic conditions.
When all this stuff accumulates in your digestive system, this leads to inflammation and robs you of power.
For good health and good health you need to regularly clean the digestive system.