Full of drug beads rammed a patrol in Australia
In Sydney there was a curious accident. Suspect in drug trafficking was arrested after the van with the drugs crashed into a patrol car parked outside the police station.
It is reported by Ukrainian PRAVDA, citing The Sydney Morning Herald.
A minibus carrying drugs worth over 140 million U.S. dollars, hit a police car parked outside the police station. The offender continued to go on, but law enforcement agencies managed to detain him. The car was discovered 273 kg of methamphetamine.
“This is one of the easiest operations on drug seizures in the history of the New South Wales police service. The circumstances are exceptional. Absolutely incredible,” said head of crime at the police station to Ryde Clay Baker (Glyn Baker).
26-year-old van driver was arrested. He is accused of transporting large quantities of drugs, negligent driving and concealing information from the police.
The police is precisely to determine whether the methamphetamine in the car during the accident and why the car actually swerved sharply. Police also will try to recover the route of the van, so I ask witnesses to contact them.