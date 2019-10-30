Fun job from the pages of school textbooks

| October 30, 2019 | News | No Comments

Забавные задания со страниц школьных учебников

Job that prove that education is different.

Increasingly, on the Internet see excerpts from the new textbooks with all sorts of mistakes and inconsistencies in the assignments. It looks quite funny, reports Fresher.

1. “Well, the coral is all clear, but that second picture is the question…”

Забавные задания со страниц школьных учебников

2. First, they force children to solve the problem with the “fabulous” words, and then are surprised that they become addicts…

Забавные задания со страниц школьных учебников

3. Still, the knowledge that gives the “new school” is more practical…

Забавные задания со страниц школьных учебников

4. Do you hear? Depression blew!

Забавные задания со страниц школьных учебников

5. “No, the main thing — to explain to the child that the author of the textbook color blind!”

Забавные задания со страниц школьных учебников

6. “Where… Where did the cucumber!?”

Забавные задания со страниц школьных учебников

7. Yes, that’s easy!

Забавные задания со страниц школьных учебников

8. “Great! The second class, and I, with two higher, already can not cope with the lessons!”

Забавные задания со страниц школьных учебников

9. “I don’t know how to read…”

Забавные задания со страниц школьных учебников

10. “It’s amazing, but to me it happens all the time!”

Забавные задания со страниц школьных учебников

11. “Is that a division of tasks for those who are in juvie?”

Забавные задания со страниц школьных учебников

12. I do not do the captain Obvious the author of this publication?

Забавные задания со страниц школьных учебников

13. “Well, gentlemen experts, any thoughts?”

Забавные задания со страниц школьных учебников

14. “The author, there are suggestions that the ferret you are!”

Забавные задания со страниц школьных учебников

15. Pick one — can’t go wrong!

Забавные задания со страниц школьных учебников

16. And students definitely need to know?

Забавные задания со страниц школьных учебников

17. “Honey, are we driving the child to school for the gifted?”

Забавные задания со страниц школьных учебников

novosti-n.org

Related Posts

About The Author

magictr