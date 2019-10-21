Fun moments when parents showed ingenuity

October 21, 2019

Resourceful and fun.

When you become a parent, life becomes a series of fun but tedious quests. And to make them easier to pass, it is necessary to train the skills of “patience” and “savvy”. Then these jobs, how to teach a child responsibility, to motivate to read books and cunning to achieve silence will become quite feasible, reports the Chronicle.info with reference on the ADMA.

We believe that resourcefulness is the key to the preservation of the nerves during the education of children. So I share with you a selection of parental secrets.

How to explain to the child that all actions have consequences

How to make and the kids were busy, and the floor was clean

As a trick to ensure that all the porridge was eaten alone

“The boy is 5 years old, but he already makes a purchase. I was confused that he has behind the back sticks out some kind of stick. And it turns out, in order that the kid could open the door with magnetic key, as the intercom is too high”

How to learn not to fear the dentist

How to quickly and easily get rid of a baby tooth

How to motivate to read more books

How to roll the child in the snow, if there is no sled

How to use the German language to get compliance

“My daughter is constantly pulling the bib itself. No longer can”

How to make a child’s tantrums to a minimum

Use the hoodie to maintain the child’s head, when he fell asleep in the car

How to motivate for performance of orders

How long to take an active toddler

How to make wee itself entertained

As at the same time and a daughter to entertain, and work

How to make children obedient and healthy

Lifehack for those who have none. The woman told the daughters that glow in the dark pajamas need to be charged in the light, lying motionless

