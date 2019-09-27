Funded pensions in Ukraine until the authorities explained the decision
September 27, 2019 | Sport | No Comments|
We have not yet created the infrastructure, but there are a lot of developments, — Sokolovsky
The Minister of social policy of Ukraine Yulia Sokolovskaya explained that in the short term accumulative pension system in Ukraine will not be introduced. About it reports “Interfax-Ukraine”.
According to Sokolov, for the introduction of a funded system you first need to create its design, namely: who will pay the fees as they will be of interest.
“In the short term is unlikely. We have not yet created the infrastructure to make this work, but there are a lot of developments. In General, studies funded system show that people’s expectations regarding this system is too large, people do not fully understand how much it means,” — said the Minister.