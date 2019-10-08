Funeral is today Marina Kuklina: latest pictures of the young actress
Today in Kiev, theatre of the young spectator on Lypky said goodbye to a young actress Marina Kuklin, who passed away after a long battle with cancer. Last farewell to the actress, her family, friends and colleagues.
They mourn with the widow and son, leave the touching words and photos with Marina online. Among the images also have a recent photo of the actress, which she was with no hair after chemotherapy. The actress is bravely fighting the disease, was still upbeat and smiling despite the pain.
On one of the pictures where Marina spends time with her husband and son, on the head of a visible scar. Obviously, after surgery.
Recall that the Marina was only 33 years. Terrible diagnosis put her a year ago. Marina then published the picture, which posed without hair. Then many have decided that the actress shaved for the role. Exactly one year later, she was gone.
Network crying along with her husband of the actress on his pathetic posts in which he admits the Marina in love.
Marina Kuklina-May known for his roles in the theatre and also movie. She starred movies and TV shows “According to the laws of war-2”, “a voice from the past”, “Dog”, “give me life”, “Herman”, “Return of Mukhtar — 5”, “Female doctor” and others. Read more about the actress’s career, click here.
