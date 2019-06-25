Funny ads that funnier jokes
June 25, 2019 | News | No Comments|
How can you not laugh!
Any ad should attract attention. Some contain useful information, others take you to an interesting picture, but others — sparkling humor. These hilarious ads better than anecdotes, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to the Telegraph.
1. It’s even better than a toy from kinder!
“Don’t wait, start right now!”
2. “Do not generalize! If your want — it doesn’t mean that I want everything!”
“We need to learn from her: they want to or not?”
3. And the dealers recorded a number…
Brief and to the point!
4. That’s the intrigue!
5. “Valery, look, how lucky, castrate you for free!”
Infidels husbands…
6. Don’t ask how do we know? See on Cam!
“To go to the neighbors or something…”
7. “Not-e-e-e, at home I’m sitting alone!”
“Have a seat, make yourselves at home!”
8. We know exactly what our customers want!
Why complicate things?
9. “Who are you guys?”
The statement, which was encouraging.
10. “And what many people purchased a subscription?”
Buy a season ticket and sleep well!
11. “We used to have at home crapped the cat, and now the table!”
12. Lied, as always!
All lies…
13. “Listen, how great is glowing!”
This toilet will natursit you anything!
14. If you are still not robbed, it’s just a matter of time!
Write a review all who have not been robbed!
15. Forty-centimeters – it will not huhry-muhry!
What is there to think, take it!
16. You just lucky!
The magical bouquet.
17. Change of the conductor useless at practical things!