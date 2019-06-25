Funny ads that funnier jokes

| June 25, 2019 | News | No Comments

Забавные объявления, которые смешнее анекдотов

How can you not laugh!

Any ad should attract attention. Some contain useful information, others take you to an interesting picture, but others — sparkling humor. These hilarious ads better than anecdotes, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to the Telegraph.

1. It’s even better than a toy from kinder!

Забавные объявления, которые смешнее анекдотов

“Don’t wait, start right now!”

2. “Do not generalize! If your want — it doesn’t mean that I want everything!”

Забавные объявления, которые смешнее анекдотов

“We need to learn from her: they want to or not?”

3. And the dealers recorded a number…

Забавные объявления, которые смешнее анекдотов

Brief and to the point!

4. That’s the intrigue!

Забавные объявления, которые смешнее анекдотов

5. “Valery, look, how lucky, castrate you for free!”

Забавные объявления, которые смешнее анекдотов

Infidels husbands…

6. Don’t ask how do we know? See on Cam!

Забавные объявления, которые смешнее анекдотов

“To go to the neighbors or something…”

7. “Not-e-e-e, at home I’m sitting alone!”

Забавные объявления, которые смешнее анекдотов

“Have a seat, make yourselves at home!”

8. We know exactly what our customers want!

Забавные объявления, которые смешнее анекдотов

Why complicate things?

9. “Who are you guys?”

Забавные объявления, которые смешнее анекдотов

The statement, which was encouraging.

10. “And what many people purchased a subscription?”

Забавные объявления, которые смешнее анекдотов

Buy a season ticket and sleep well!

11. “We used to have at home crapped the cat, and now the table!”

Забавные объявления, которые смешнее анекдотов

12. Lied, as always!

Забавные объявления, которые смешнее анекдотов

All lies…

13. “Listen, how great is glowing!”

Забавные объявления, которые смешнее анекдотов

This toilet will natursit you anything!

14. If you are still not robbed, it’s just a matter of time!

Забавные объявления, которые смешнее анекдотов

Write a review all who have not been robbed!

15. Forty-centimeters – it will not huhry-muhry!

Забавные объявления, которые смешнее анекдотов

What is there to think, take it!

16. You just lucky!

Забавные объявления, которые смешнее анекдотов

The magical bouquet.

17. Change of the conductor useless at practical things!

Забавные объявления, которые смешнее анекдотов

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.