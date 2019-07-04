Funny animals look like people

Забавные животные, похожие на людей

How can you not smile.

Here is a rare (well, who knows?) pictures of animals that any feature of his body resemble humans. The value of the photographs lies in the fact that we humans are accustomed to seeing some physiological traits only to their own kind, and here again — and fish with teeth just like the average two-legged! But what about the muscles of the kangaroo, which are so similar to our darling? Well, dogs with almost human facial features?? All of these examples here in front of you, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to the Telegraph.

1. The classic “I — Leh, help me get out of dogs”

2. A beetle with a human face in the mask on the back

3. Fish-drop almost always looks like a angry person

4. The seafarers took the white whale for a mermaid. Because of her knees!

5. Arlequine have cute humanoid faces. Only their “eyes” are actually the nostrils

6. Kangaroos and their almost human muscles (only cooler and more powerful)

7. Emperor Tamarin and his mustache Eastern sage

8. “Leh” at the birthday party

9. The similarity of these guys with us justified by evolution, but still look at his hands!

10. Hair that will be envied any Insta-diva and any model of shampoo advertising

11. Oh, those cheekbones!

12. Bat Darwin clearly wear makeup

13. It’s funny that the expression of a sloth so like a human

14. The teeth on this beauty as scary humanoid

15. Madam Eyebrow

16. It seems, Lech moved into this cat

