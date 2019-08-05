Funny animals, lost control of his tongue
Animals can be very funny, especially when you start fooling around.
It’s like the new meme among animals, the meaning of which is to be photographed with his tongue hanging out and who will get more stupid and ridiculous view of the winner, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to 4tololo.ru.
We don’t know the exact cause, what happened to the languages of these funny fuzzies, but the fact that they are not able to control it that’s for sure. Or maybe they just fans of Miley Cyrus?
Gyyy
It looks like he’s teasing
All the sadness of the world reflected in his face
I shat in my Shoe and have not been discovered yet
After the sauna
This is what the carp!? I told you, I only eat red fish!
And suddenly the cage is made of white chocolate!? No….
Hi ladies, I’m a hot male
Hey bro, got a smoke?
Today is my first day on the job. I was going to, but didn’t go anywhere. Don’t want to work.
WHO’S CRAZY!? I’M CRAZY!?
Greaaaaaaaaaat!