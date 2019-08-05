Funny animals, lost control of his tongue

| August 5, 2019 | News | No Comments
Loading...

Забавные животные, потерявшие контроль над своим языком

Animals can be very funny, especially when you start fooling around.

It’s like the new meme among animals, the meaning of which is to be photographed with his tongue hanging out and who will get more stupid and ridiculous view of the winner, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to 4tololo.ru.

We don’t know the exact cause, what happened to the languages of these funny fuzzies, but the fact that they are not able to control it that’s for sure. Or maybe they just fans of Miley Cyrus?

Забавные животные, потерявшие контроль над своим языком

Gyyy

Забавные животные, потерявшие контроль над своим языком

It looks like he’s teasing

Забавные животные, потерявшие контроль над своим языком

All the sadness of the world reflected in his face

Забавные животные, потерявшие контроль над своим языком

I shat in my Shoe and have not been discovered yet

Забавные животные, потерявшие контроль над своим языком

After the sauna

Забавные животные, потерявшие контроль над своим языком

This is what the carp!? I told you, I only eat red fish!

Забавные животные, потерявшие контроль над своим языком

And suddenly the cage is made of white chocolate!? No….

Забавные животные, потерявшие контроль над своим языком

Hi ladies, I’m a hot male

Забавные животные, потерявшие контроль над своим языком

Hey bro, got a smoke?

Забавные животные, потерявшие контроль над своим языком

Today is my first day on the job. I was going to, but didn’t go anywhere. Don’t want to work.

Забавные животные, потерявшие контроль над своим языком

WHO’S CRAZY!? I’M CRAZY!?

Забавные животные, потерявшие контроль над своим языком

Greaaaaaaaaaat!

Забавные животные, потерявшие контроль над своим языком

Share Button
Loading...

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.