Funny antics of the stars committed “under the influence”
In the beginning of the Golden baby, Paris Hilton, Lindsay Lohan and Nicole Richie were crazy back shoulder to shoulder. Those days are long gone, but the stars still love to blow and to shock! In this collection recall wild feil drunken celebrities, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to fresher.
Blonde behind the wheel
Rich girl Hilton veteran alcoholic shocking. In 2006 and Paris for the first time landed in jail for driving while intoxicated. Family ties and a lot of money to the father for the ransom his daughter from the clutches of the law did not help: the girl was behind bars. As punishment, the blonde received a license suspension, 36 months of probation and a monetary fine in the amount of $ 1,500.
After this incident, Paris was once again under arrest, but once managed to collect necessary number of signatures for early release by sending a letter to California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger. However, soon the same thing happened again.
Lindsay Lohan and party custody
Since 2006, Lindsay has been under arrest for driving under the influence, excessive drunkenness in the public eye, drugs and other serious mischief. One of the arrests, however, was home to the stars a good reason to throw another party at home.
Lindsay invited guests for the “soft party” on the roof of his home prison. However, the examination and the tests results confirmed the presence of alcohol in the blood of the controversial celebrities. The court was forced to tighten a sentence: Lindsay had to migrate behind bars.
Nicole Richie: the drunkard in the decree
Nicole Richie is another diva from the ill-fated Trinity Queens shocking. Nicole was not spared the fate of her friends: she, too, had to sit behind bars, recklessly jumping over the wheel in a condition of clouded mind. In addition to blood alcohol celebrities had traces of drugs. Nicole herself admitted to police that he smoked marijuana.
It is noteworthy in this story is that at the time of arrest in this state the girl was in the third month of pregnancy. In addition to jail, Nicole was fined $ 2,000. Her probation length of three years, compulsory courses on deliverance from addictions.
John Galliano, or The drunk couturier
The celebrated designer has held the post of the head of the fashion house Dior from 1996 to 2011. In the middle of zero career John Galliano was at its peak: he reformed approach to creating collections that are famous throughout the world a special creative vision in the field of the fashion business, and his work in his time conquered the iron lady gloss Anna Wintour.
Like the majority of people with extraordinary talents, Galliano has a weakness for drink, with all the consequences that played a trick on him. In 2011, John publicly expressed anti-Semitic themes to the visitors of the institution in Paris, after which the Corporation Dior had to fire him from his leadership position. Two years the designer was in the shade, but in 2013, making a comeback in the fashion world in the position of creative Director of Oscar de la Renta. And here again, not without the patronage of all-powerful Wintour.
Conor McGregor — athletic, handsome and just rowdy
The famous MMA fighter is famous for its excessively offensive behavior. Conor was fined for drunk driving, his car not once evacuated for violation of Parking regulations; has repeatedly blamed for the rude remarks of the organizers and participants of the Boxing competition.
Once McGregor defeated presidential Suite in a luxury hotel in Liverpool, where he threw a party with panache in the company of close friends. Kick up a row Conor began on the eve of the upcoming fight with Floyd Mayweather Jr. received for his drunken antics of a money judgment by the management of the hotel and another stain on the reputation.
In March this year, the hot Irish guy again laid siege to police for rowdy behavior: McGregor got into a fight with passersby in Miami, reacted harshly to his request to be photographed. Boxer took the victim’s phone, then broke the gadget, and the remnants of trampled underfoot.
Shia LaBeouf: whatever the output, the performance
Shia LaBeouf — fan extraordinary antics. Actor differs remarkably bad behavior: he was often the instigator of fights and often broke the law, fairly having accepted on a chest. A couple of years ago Labash flew a fine of $ 2000 and 100 hours of community service for indecent behavior. Drunk Shia strolled through the Savanna, bullying passersby and engaging in rude verbal altercation with law enforcement officers. While resisting arrest, the actor has pleased under a consequence. Later was released on bail but with the condition of the constant checks for the presence of alcohol and drugs in the body.
Shia — persona non grata at social events, because no one knows what to expect from this crazy small. For the premiere of “Nymphomaniac” by Lars von Trier, the actor showed up with a bag over his head, and in the framework of its performance under the telling title #IASORRY had sex with a fan. It seems that neither his role in the films of cult Directors, no art installations of contemporary art with the participation of LaBeouf can’t save his reputation.
Ah Yes, Panin! Ah Yes, Alex!
The cherry in the cocktail of alcoholic escapades of the stars — scandalous our compatriot Alexey Panin. The actor has won more funny stories than quality roles in the movie. In 2017, another controversial video involving Panina was leaked online: the actor walked in the women’s negligee in the dormitory area of the city of Ulyanovsk, masturbating on camera in a state of alcoholic intoxication.
And last year, Alex started a grandiose drunken brawl on the flight Istanbul — Moscow. Panin taught passengers to smoke in the cabin, rude flight attendants through the tobacco smoke, after which he was detained by police at the airport Vnukovo. At the time, yet there were no lingerie. And thanks for that!