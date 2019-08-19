Funny cat that makes a selfie better than people

| August 19, 2019 | News | No Comments
Забавный кот, который делает селфи лучше, чем человек

Everyone this is Manny and he’s the cat that makes a selfie better than all of us combined. Like a cat can do a selfie, you ask?

Very simple, because with the GoPro camera even the cat can do as “Sebaste”.

Visit Manny in Instagram you can find a lot of pictures that look like we are in a parallel reality, where cats are free to create yourself an account and send back sobstvennoye made a selfie.

Looking at the pictures of the cat you can even mute the envy of his rich and adventurous life, it is no wonder that on his page in Instagram signed by 102 thousand people.

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.