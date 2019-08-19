Funny cat that makes a selfie better than people
August 19, 2019
Everyone this is Manny and he’s the cat that makes a selfie better than all of us combined. Like a cat can do a selfie, you ask?
Very simple, because with the GoPro camera even the cat can do as “Sebaste”.
Visit Manny in Instagram you can find a lot of pictures that look like we are in a parallel reality, where cats are free to create yourself an account and send back sobstvennoye made a selfie.
Looking at the pictures of the cat you can even mute the envy of his rich and adventurous life, it is no wonder that on his page in Instagram signed by 102 thousand people.
