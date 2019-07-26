Funny cats, relaxing on the beaches
Like humans, cats love to lie in the sun.
Summer — time of holidays and vacations. And how do you want to spend that time really well, not lounging in bed and doing household chore, according to the Chronicle.info with reference on the BigPicture.
Sorry, to go on vacation is not all and not always. But we found photos that prove that everything is possible! And your ass will one day bask in the Maldives. If they did, you certainly will succeed.
The sea, the sea, the world…
Cats also love comfort.
Sleep on the beach — a favorite pastime of every tourist.
When a holiday really was a success.
I was lying in the sun, I’m staring at the sun…
Nothing unusual, just a cat at a five star resort.
“Of course, I do not like water, but like to be at sea and not to swim?!”
Ah, grace!
Sometimes I want to just sit on the beach and think about eternity.
And sometimes, on the contrary, I want adventure.
Lacking only a milkshake.
A walk with friends.
Z — Envy.
Confess, and you have had time to rest this summer? If Yes, where and how?