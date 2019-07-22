Funny cats usurped dogs

Забавные кошки, захватившие владения собак

Cats have long been not revered, as in the days of Ancient Egypt, but this does not prevent them from acting like little furry gods.

Looking at these pictures, you’ll understand what we mean.

Just these brazen muzzle is able to capture someone else’s bed and shamelessly — if so we can lay on them, sleep, and arrogant to look at the real masters of sunbeds.

What about the dogs? And dogs are the kindest creatures in the world that not in vain is considered man’s best friend! They are always ready to sacrifice himself… even for those who do not deserve a little bit.

Забавные кошки, захватившие владения собак

