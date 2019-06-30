Funny cats who do not care about the laws of physics
June 30, 2019 | News | No Comments|
This is a very unusual phenomenon.
Cats are liquid. Where do we get this? Well, first, let’s define what is liquid and what qualities she possesses. According to Wikipedia, “liquid takes the form of a container” and maintains “almost fixed”. Well, cats love to do the same! If you have a cat or a cat, you’ve probably observed this phenomenon. Cats will not miss the opportunity to get into any jar, box, pot, how small they may be! Still don’t believe that cats are taking any form of vessel? See, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to the Telegraph.
READ A restaurant in Manhattan announced an unexpected contest for the 30th anniversary of the cult Comedy