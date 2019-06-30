Funny cats who do not care about the laws of physics

| June 30, 2019 | News | No Comments

Забавные кошки, которым плевать на законы физики

This is a very unusual phenomenon.

Cats are liquid. Where do we get this? Well, first, let’s define what is liquid and what qualities she possesses. According to Wikipedia, “liquid takes the form of a container” and maintains “almost fixed”. Well, cats love to do the same! If you have a cat or a cat, you’ve probably observed this phenomenon. Cats will not miss the opportunity to get into any jar, box, pot, how small they may be! Still don’t believe that cats are taking any form of vessel? See, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to the Telegraph.

Забавные кошки, которым плевать на законы физики

Забавные кошки, которым плевать на законы физики

Забавные кошки, которым плевать на законы физики

Забавные кошки, которым плевать на законы физики

Забавные кошки, которым плевать на законы физики

Забавные кошки, которым плевать на законы физики

Забавные кошки, которым плевать на законы физики

Забавные кошки, которым плевать на законы физики

Забавные кошки, которым плевать на законы физики

Забавные кошки, которым плевать на законы физики

Забавные кошки, которым плевать на законы физики

Забавные кошки, которым плевать на законы физики

Забавные кошки, которым плевать на законы физики

Забавные кошки, которым плевать на законы физики

Забавные кошки, которым плевать на законы физики

Забавные кошки, которым плевать на законы физики

Забавные кошки, которым плевать на законы физики

Забавные кошки, которым плевать на законы физики

Забавные кошки, которым плевать на законы физики

Забавные кошки, которым плевать на законы физики

Забавные кошки, которым плевать на законы физики

Забавные кошки, которым плевать на законы физики

Забавные кошки, которым плевать на законы физики

Забавные кошки, которым плевать на законы физики

Забавные кошки, которым плевать на законы физики

Забавные кошки, которым плевать на законы физики

Забавные кошки, которым плевать на законы физики

Забавные кошки, которым плевать на законы физики

Забавные кошки, которым плевать на законы физики

Забавные кошки, которым плевать на законы физики

Забавные кошки, которым плевать на законы физики

Забавные кошки, которым плевать на законы физики

Забавные кошки, которым плевать на законы физики

Забавные кошки, которым плевать на законы физики

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.