Funny cats who do not care about the rules

Забавные коты, которым плевать на правила

Cats can surprise you.

What seals spend their free time if they don’t have to go to work by 9am 5 days a week? 60% of the time these furry loafers sweet sleep, 20% of your day they choose between and Whiskas Kiteket, and 10% goes to night digidigi. And what about the remaining 10 percent, you ask? And this time entirely dedicated to the planning and accomplishment of new tricks, which these night of the villains turn out well, just searchthere, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to the Telegraph.

1. “My kitties love to pull the little thing out of my pocket while I’m sleeping”

Забавные коты, которым плевать на правила

2. “Because of this asshole I need the book-snag, easy to read”

Забавные коты, которым плевать на правила

3. “Thanks for the gift, man”

Забавные коты, которым плевать на правила

4. “And I thought, why a flower dies”

Забавные коты, которым плевать на правила

5. “Yesterday, he disappeared. I printed the ad and then returned home.”

Забавные коты, которым плевать на правила

6. “His favorite place near the toilet. We are humbled and just don’t close the door”

Забавные коты, которым плевать на правила

7. “Why do you mosaic, you’ve got me!”

Забавные коты, которым плевать на правила

8. “He’s cute when no bite”

Забавные коты, которым плевать на правила

9. “Busy!”

Забавные коты, которым плевать на правила

10. “Master, are you OK in there? Master? You’ve been out for 32 seconds!”

Забавные коты, которым плевать на правила

11. The morning begins not with coffee

Забавные коты, которым плевать на правила

12. The painting “Three moods of the cat”

Забавные коты, которым плевать на правила

13. “He was left alone for 5 minutes”

Забавные коты, которым плевать на правила

14. “He’s not allowed to climb on the table”

Забавные коты, которым плевать на правила

15. “This cat comes every day and yelling at my cats. He’s home and well-fed”

Забавные коты, которым плевать на правила

16. “Paws behind your head! Against you is irrefutable evidence!”

Забавные коты, которым плевать на правила

