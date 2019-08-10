Funny cats who do not care about the rules
August 10, 2019 | News | No Comments|
Loading...
Cats can surprise you.
What seals spend their free time if they don’t have to go to work by 9am 5 days a week? 60% of the time these furry loafers sweet sleep, 20% of your day they choose between and Whiskas Kiteket, and 10% goes to night digidigi. And what about the remaining 10 percent, you ask? And this time entirely dedicated to the planning and accomplishment of new tricks, which these night of the villains turn out well, just searchthere, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to the Telegraph.
1. “My kitties love to pull the little thing out of my pocket while I’m sleeping”
2. “Because of this asshole I need the book-snag, easy to read”
3. “Thanks for the gift, man”
4. “And I thought, why a flower dies”
5. “Yesterday, he disappeared. I printed the ad and then returned home.”
6. “His favorite place near the toilet. We are humbled and just don’t close the door”
7. “Why do you mosaic, you’ve got me!”
8. “He’s cute when no bite”
9. “Busy!”
10. “Master, are you OK in there? Master? You’ve been out for 32 seconds!”
11. The morning begins not with coffee
12. The painting “Three moods of the cat”
13. “He was left alone for 5 minutes”
14. “He’s not allowed to climb on the table”
15. “This cat comes every day and yelling at my cats. He’s home and well-fed”
16. “Paws behind your head! Against you is irrefutable evidence!”
Loading...