Funny compilation of epic failures in production
Ridiculous errors.
We are all human and people make mistakes. Moreover, it is wrong even the huge machines that produce mass production goods — toys, clothes, packaging and so on. Sometimes it’s harmless, but sometimes these fail hair stand on end, reports the Chronicle.info with reference on the bigpicture.
This material is a compilation of the 25 most epic failures in production, which can be found in one of the Hells for perfectionists.
Buddy right now I’m dreaming about.
Missed it by a few thousand kilometers. Or is it irony?
Fanta they drink in a parallel universe.
This is the best coffee mug. Or worse…
Hopelessness.
The machinations of the magician.
This roll of toilet paper knows something you don’t know.
But it was so close.
The case when does not help even example before my eyes.
Houston, we have a problem.
The treacherous Elevator.