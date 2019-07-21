Funny compilation of things, casting unusual shadows

| July 21, 2019 | News | No Comments

Смешная подборка вещей, отбрасывающих необычные тени

Funny images.

“What could be funny in the shadows?” — you will be surprised. But pictures from our collection are really able to make people laugh and smile, reports the Chronicle.info with reference on the bigpicture.

The thing is that the shadows cast by different objects, sometimes too similar to something else. Some are strange animals, others on well-known characters, and some are on intimate body parts. In General, see for yourself and understand everything.

Смешная подборка вещей, отбрасывающих необычные тени

Trump, is that you?

Смешная подборка вещей, отбрасывающих необычные тени

Guys will still have to explain to everyone what kind of spots they have on pants.

Смешная подборка вещей, отбрасывающих необычные тени

Unexpectedly erotic shadow from conventional fencing.

Смешная подборка вещей, отбрасывающих необычные тени

If a model of DNA.

Смешная подборка вещей, отбрасывающих необычные тени

Know? Yes, it’s Yoda!

Смешная подборка вещей, отбрасывающих необычные тени

And here is Darth Vader.

Смешная подборка вещей, отбрасывающих необычные тени

The shadow of the truck greets passing drivers.

Смешная подборка вещей, отбрасывающих необычные тени

And this cat suddenly turned into a rat.

Смешная подборка вещей, отбрасывающих необычные тени

Wow, what a smiling door.

Смешная подборка вещей, отбрасывающих необычные тени

If you put a spider on the water, you can see something incredible.

Смешная подборка вещей, отбрасывающих необычные тени

People at an amusement Park. How is that even possible?!

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.