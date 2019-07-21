Funny compilation of things, casting unusual shadows
Funny images.
“What could be funny in the shadows?” — you will be surprised. But pictures from our collection are really able to make people laugh and smile, reports the Chronicle.info with reference on the bigpicture.
The thing is that the shadows cast by different objects, sometimes too similar to something else. Some are strange animals, others on well-known characters, and some are on intimate body parts. In General, see for yourself and understand everything.
Trump, is that you?
Guys will still have to explain to everyone what kind of spots they have on pants.
Unexpectedly erotic shadow from conventional fencing.
If a model of DNA.
Know? Yes, it’s Yoda!
And here is Darth Vader.
The shadow of the truck greets passing drivers.
And this cat suddenly turned into a rat.
Wow, what a smiling door.
If you put a spider on the water, you can see something incredible.
People at an amusement Park. How is that even possible?!