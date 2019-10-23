Funny costumes for cats and dogs
Such clothes can be purchased in the Chinese online store.
If you are a happy pet owner, do not be lazy to buy for your four-legged friend some sweet little thing on AliExpress. This purchase will have on the eve of Halloween — you’ll be able to dress in funny costumes and make a “family” photo shoot, reports the Chronicle.info with reference on the BigPicture.
And yet the New year, the world pet day, birthday of your pet and so many other holidays! I do not doubt the expediency of such acquisition.
The Cowboy
Recently, among pet owners is very popular this funny cowboy costume, which due to its characteristics is suitable for both cats and dogs. The costume is very light, does not cause the pet discomfort, very simply attached and it is pretty funny looks while running. A nice bonus — affordable price-around 350 rubles.
Imitation dresses
How can your kitty look even sweeter? With this costume — maybe! Look at this beautiful dress (or rather, the apron in its form) looks funny on the cat. And most importantly, it is convenient! It seems like the perfect option for a costume party. And the price is nice — about 200-250 rubles.
Mini helmet
If your furry friend accustomed to ride in the basket on your scooter or bike, this accessory will look on it particularly appropriate. In addition, this helmet is very spectacular pictures! And no need to worry: doggie (or kitty) will be very comfortable due to the high quality inner material, rubberized edges, fasteners for attaching and lifting mechanism.
Lion’s mane
Every dog — in the heart of the king of beasts! But with this cute costume in the form of a lion’s mane, your four-legged friend will finally feel like a real predator. The mane is made of 100% cotton, which guarantees safety for your pet. This wig is attached with a special buckle, which is not too tight, rubs on and is adjustable to the desired length.
Tuxedo
The choice of true gentlemen! In this escort any girl will feel like a sophisticated lady. The Tux is made of 100% cotton, suitable for all seasons, does not hinder the dog’s movement and ensures her comfort. The site has a huge selection of size costume, so you can buy it by the owners of dogs both large and small breeds.
Wedding dress
Prepare your dog for mating? Approach this issue with creativity. The wedding dress or costume will be more than ever. In addition, in these outfits you will get great photos, and even the family pet can even accompany you at your wedding!
Cap with chicken legs
Look what a funny cap! Thanks to its universal design, it is suitable for both cats and dogs. Ears, chicken feet just put on the head and tie at the neck with a ribbon (length 27 cm). And is this a wonderful accessory only 160 rubles!
The costume of the musician
This costume is perfect for photo shoots involving a pet. The outfit consists of a striped shirt and guitar, curly wig sold separately, if desired. But just look how well they look together!
Hats for Halloween
Want to really scare your neighbors? Then those awful hats is just what you need! Need to buy them just for Halloween, after all, play tricks on your neighbors whenever you want! A choice of hoops with different bloody machetes, knives, needles, hammers, saws and scissors.
Stylish sunglasses
Trendy glasses for your kitties, blue, yellow, blue, black and green. The spectacles frame is made of high quality metal, so even if your family pet suddenly going to miss them on the ground, they will not be damaged.
Jacket
What can emphasize the coolness of the dog is better than a leather jacket? But if you buy the same black leather jackets yourself admiring glances of passers you provided. This jacket is made of genuine leather, so it will be a great pet warm in cold seasons.
Costume “Santa with gift”
Perfect Christmas costume for your pet. And the best part is that it is also very warm so will be perfect to protect from the winter cold. Santa Claus and gift virtually weightless and will not hinder your dog’s movements.
Winter suit
Near the cold, which means it’s time to stock up on warm clothes! And it concerns not only you but also your pet. This stylish, warm, cozy, ill-fitting fleece jackets even the most severe snow and frosts are not terrible. And what a great design they have!
The Superman Costume
This city needs a new hero! And they can become your beloved doggie. With this Superman costume even little Chihuahua feel like a real defender. The only downside: the fit, these suits only for small breeds of dogs. But there is also the advantage of this outfit also can wear and the seals!
Tie
If you don’t like bombastic outfits, but want something to dress up a pet for the upcoming holiday, please note these ties. A choice of classic and bow ties with adjustable straps. Modestly and tastefully!