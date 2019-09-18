Funny dog, loves TV, has become the new darling of the Internet
In the network appeared new dog pet. Pet liked by the user with their fanaticism to the food.
It is reported Facenews.
The dog’s name is Murphy. He loves to watch, in a special delight it comes when the screen appears it commercial. The main character there — a cute white rabbit.
Jumping, which makes Murphy, trying to break into the TV and get to know the Bunny a little closer, a little one will make you smile.
It’s funny that when next advertisement appears on the screen an animated rabbit, Amateur TV not paying much attention, knowing that this instance wasn’t real.
In proof of this, the dog owner also switched to other commercials, and then the dog calmed down. But when he turned back, live with a rabbit, Murphy began to actively jump and bark in front of the screen.