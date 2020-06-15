Funny goals was awarded the Central match of the round in the Bundesliga between Bayern and Borussia Dortmund (video)
The authors of goals in the match – Benjamin Pavard (left) and Leon Goretzka
Within the 31st round of the Bundesliga, many expected the misfire of the champion and the leader of the current season – the Bayern Munich home match against VfL Borussia mönchengladbach. The fact that two leading players to Bayern – Robert Lewandowski and Thomas Mueller missed this match due to two yellow cards.
The match turned out to be really difficult for the team of Hans-Dieter flick, but the hosts in the endgame managed to snatch victory through goals from Leon Gorecky – 2:1.
The meeting was also memorable for a curious first goal performed by replacing Lewandowski Joshua Sirsee. In the 26th minute, goalkeeper Yann Sommer in the penalty area made such poor transfer to his partner on the team that Sirsee remained except to thank you for this Ian – 1:0.
After 11 minutes the match had another opportunity. This time the “virus Sommer” picked up defender owners Benjamin Pavard. But the world champion in 2018 in the national team of France has decided not to share with anyone scoring passes, and to do it by myself – in the end, turned out nice own goal – 1:1.
Highlights of the match Bayern – Borussia” – on the website of the official broadcaster of the Bundesliga.