Funny monkey “adopted” a stray puppy
November 16, 2019 | News | No Comments|
In the Indian city Erode monkey species rhesus monkey took care of a stray puppy.
Treat him like your own baby: share food, play, protect from dangers, reports the Newspaper.sa.
Local people often see as the “foster mother” walks with the baby in the streets of the city. Usually carries a puppy in her arms. From time to time to let him go, holding in his field of vision. When the kid attacked by stray dogs, repels them.
Locals and tourists often leave for an unusual couple food. Finding products monkey allows the puppy to eat first.
novosti-n.org