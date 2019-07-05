Funny Mustache and serious Lomachenko: the network has found a rare photo of all Ukrainian…

Смешной Усик и серьезный Ломаченко: в сети нашли раритетное фото сразу всех украинских...

Ukrainian boxers — the pride of our nation, with their victories they glorify his native country in world sport. With bated breath we watch the fights of Alexander Usyk, Vasyl Lomachenko, Oleksandr gvozdik, Artem Dalakian and other, genuinely enjoying each won their title.

In the network the most attentive fans found a rare photo, depicting all four of our Champions. The picture taken was in 2009 in Milan, Italy, which hosted the world Cup, near the legendary stadium “San Siro”.

By the way, that the world championship has developed for our boxers very well. The gold medal won only Vasyl Lomachenko, won the finals in the Featherweight weight class (up to 57 kg) Russian Sergey Vodopyanov. “Silver” went to super heavyweight (over 91 kg) Roman Kapitonenko, who lost in the final of the Italian Roberto Cammarelle. Medal of bronze advantage in the asset Alexander Usyk in the semifinals, the future world champion in the first heavy weight (91 kg) lost to Russian Egor Mekhontsev. Thus, having won three medals, the boxers shared the fifth place in the overall team standings with Mongolia. The most awards — eight — was Russia.

