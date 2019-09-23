Funny parrot strongly attached to the soft toy
It is no secret that many Pets love stuffed toys and treat them as best friends.
However, when we are talking about dogs or cats, the fact is nothing particularly surprising, but when the toy is tied cockatoos are very unusual and at the same time cute and funny.
A video appeared on YouTube, shows an example of such a strange friendship. Maybe the love of a parrot to the toy turned out to be due to the fact that it is a copy, but the bird is really very attached to his toy buddy.
The footage shows how a cockatoo gently patting his toy, stroking paws and even trying to kiss it on the beak.