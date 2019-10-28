Funny photo of the head of customs Nefedova has become the object of ridicule
Maxim Nefedov, who is the head of the Ukrainian customs service, was ridiculed because of pictures of him in a funny jacket. About it write mass-media, referring to the publication of user-Aunt rose in the social network Twitter.
The user writes: “you Might not believe it, but it is the head of the Ukrainian customs. To all a good night”. In the photo a man stands in Trouser shorts, a shirt and jacket with stripes in the form of various fruits. Most of all stands out the banana, which is located at the bottom of the jacket. Of the accessories have male glasses with red lenses.
You may not believe it,but it is the head of the Ukrainian customs.Good night, all. pic.twitter.com/eTzostmDm0
— Aunt Rose (@Anakoyher) October 23, 2019
Users of the social network Twitter, under the post began to leave their comments, writing that that the man knows how to dress fashionably, and screwed a lot of attention.
“While he was doing this picture, he put the hut”, “Well, because corruption has won, customs duties “took off”, and you can increase*the case”, “the Era of clowns!”, “Lean so, do on the corrupt do not like”, “Will comments-outs green?”.