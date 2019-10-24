Funny pictures in the wedding album will be extra
Five minutes of good mood.
The wedding photographer, if anything, needs to efficiently capture all the important moments of this wonderful holiday. However, sometimes something goes wrong and the footage such episodes fall of this important day that you want to forget once and for all. For example, a couple of loving dogs in the background, who decided to arrange a wedding night on the day of your celebration or a jumping man in a bright red bathing suit behind the happy couple. In this article you will find a selection of well very bad wedding photos, following the leak which Internet brides and grooms can probably prepare the documents for filing a case against the photographers claim of damage to reputation, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to the Telegraph.