Funny pictures men who do not expect “to live to a hundred”
They are not worried about their safety.
They say, men are miraculously surviving boys. You can laugh at this statement until, until you happen to see the pictures from our today’s review. All good viewing, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to novate.
1. “Well, what are friends for, who will notify next of kin!”
2. “Only I all lie and at cub do not stare!” The role of the lion the crocodile!
3. It is too radical a way of quitting Smoking!
4. “Guys, you do not disperse, witnesses will!”
5. This is to cut the branch on which sit…
6. “Ahhwooo, I love my job!”
7. “I hope if anything this fellow throw his bottle!”
8. This game is called “Natural selection”
9. It is immediately evident that this is a solid company!
10. Modern Romeo went for a smoke to his Juliet
11. “And I fly and I fly, and I fly hunting!”
12. Let’s hope the door hinges are not stingy here!
13. “You know, I live in the same apartment with my wife, her mom and sister, and no, I’m not afraid of snakes!”
14. Not as reliable as a welding mask, but still!
15. Pop crocodile? Not a good idea!
16. “I just need a second!”
