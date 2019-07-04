Funny pictures of animals, which has been forced to visit
They were not ready.
Yes, none of the Pets won’t go to any veterinary clinic, in every way trying to hide from his master, as soon as you understand why it is so affectionately called in a kennel or wearing a collar. But such visits can not refuse, because health is more important than looks heartbreaking and compassionate eyes of cats and dogs in these difficult times for their respective owners moments. So, reluctantly, people try every possible way to motivate them, but try not to deviate from the desired course, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to the Telegraph.