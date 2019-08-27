Funny pictures of cats, who weren’t prepared to visit to the vet
August 27, 2019 | News | No Comments|
Loading...
It’s not the most pleasant experience.
Certainly, cat owners have noticed that when in the presence of this fluffy lump it comes to train to the vet, he begins to behave inappropriately, hiding in the corners, makes harrowing screams and running like mad around the house. However, when deceit and force are still able to take the poor cat to the vet, the fun begins, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to the Telegraph.