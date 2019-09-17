Funny pictures of kids, force in school
Not as they imagined a school night.
The network showed photos of children who showed as missed school after the holidays, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to the Apostrophe.
They published one of Twitter users.
Pictures are so atmospheric, that perfectly fall under the series of images “expectation and reality”. Woman shared a collage with photos of his daughter. On one side is seen, she took it to school and dressed up in beautiful clothes, and with another — we who have become the little Princess.
After that, other parents staged a flash mob, showing their children after school. It seems that all the imagination about how your children will go to school like heroes of advertising, was shattered.
This can be proved by a series of pictures, which the children happily go to school, but not as joyful return out of it.