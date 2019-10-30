Funny pictures of kitchen experiments, ended in failure

This is clearly not their calling.

Their specialties, many can cook with my eyes closed, but to bake something new under force not to everyone. Even strictly following the recipe, you can get an unexpected result. One awkward movement, and the cupcakes away from the form and the cookie turns into a lump of sticky dough. Reddit users share their fun culinary failures. After these failures, someone wants to repeat the feat, and some bypassed the kitchen side, reports the Telegraph.

1. Strictly followed the recipe

2. “My daughter wanted a cake in the shape of the little mermaid. I tried!”

3. When I decided beautifully to dry oranges

4. “My friend tried to make macarons, but it turned out this horror”

5. Belle does not know

6. “The biggest failure of my life”

7. Oh, those eyes!

8. New year feast

9. Does not look very appetizing

10. “I wanted to make these dragons, but something went wrong”

11. In the recipe, it looks a lot nicer

12. It’s still tasty

13. All started so well

14. I tried to make for his girlfriend mirror cake

15. Deer Frankenstein

16. The first and only attempt

17. “Friends say I should become a chef”

18. “I wanted to make a cake in the shape of cucumber, but something went wrong”

19. Almost got it

