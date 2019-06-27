Funny pictures of people shouldn’t be allowed behind the wheel

| June 27, 2019 | News | No Comments

Hilarious pictures car failures.

Modern people are completely obsessed with cars. Go to them, they talk about them, study them, admire them and spend infinite amount of hard earned money. But do not forget about those guys who do not care about absolutely everything, including the rules of the road and no idea what to look for in a car, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to the Telegraph.

These crazies hit the wall on the second floor, I stop at the other cars and making their cars bigger than in science fiction novels. 20 car failures from people who shouldn’t be around cars waiting for you next.

It seems that Harry and Ron this year to not make it to Hogwarts

Literally pinned to the side

Not to steal

Fan Of The Terminator

A glitch in the Matrix

Walking with a child

How is it in General holding up?

Car, you’re drunk, go home

A rare phenomenon in nature — the pairing of two car models

Your spoiler to me gets here here

Suddenly Fred

Cloudy, possible precipitation in the form of cars

And in the minivan lies a chest, which Zajac in which a duck..

Brilliant Parking

And in addition eyes at the back

If it was GTA, then you know what had to be done

Why have a wife when there is such a bike?

Bus after 5 PM

Wearing all the best from

When your car pimped tsigane

