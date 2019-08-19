Funny pictures of people who came to the Jolly Barber

| August 19, 2019 | News | No Comments
Курьезные фото людей, которые попали к веселому парикмахеру

Many people follow the fashion and try to keep up with its trends, they buy clothes that will be in trend and make a fashionable haircut.

However, sometimes they get a bad hair day, which helps them to become famous all over the Internet, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to 4tololo.ru.

Hair style called the inverted scoop

Курьезные фото людей, которые попали к веселому парикмахеру

Me: “My favorite character is sonic the hedgehog”

Barber: “say No more!”

Курьезные фото людей, которые попали к веселому парикмахеру

This guy at least has a sense of humor

Курьезные фото людей, которые попали к веселому парикмахеру

When a mullet is your favorite hair

Курьезные фото людей, которые попали к веселому парикмахеру

Now his face looks like a plus sign

Курьезные фото людей, которые попали к веселому парикмахеру

Fashionable, stylish, youth

Курьезные фото людей, которые попали к веселому парикмахеру

We don’t even know what to call it

Курьезные фото людей, которые попали к веселому парикмахеру

Where’s the rest of his haircut?

Курьезные фото людей, которые попали к веселому парикмахеру

You can call it a reverse Mohawk

Курьезные фото людей, которые попали к веселому парикмахеру

That’s creative!

Курьезные фото людей, которые попали к веселому парикмахеру

It seems that the Barber went overboard

Курьезные фото людей, которые попали к веселому парикмахеру

What kind hairstyle?

Курьезные фото людей, которые попали к веселому парикмахеру

What is wrong with Mickey Rourke’s hair? Yes, and with himself too

Курьезные фото людей, которые попали к веселому парикмахеру

It’s hardly a hair, but looks impressive

Курьезные фото людей, которые попали к веселому парикмахеру

I think he wanted to look like Phineas Flynn

Курьезные фото людей, которые попали к веселому парикмахеру

Now this guy looks like a Amish

Курьезные фото людей, которые попали к веселому парикмахеру

“Found this rapper that stole my brother’s hair that he wore back in 2009!”

Курьезные фото людей, которые попали к веселому парикмахеру

This man just wanted a mustache on my forehead

Курьезные фото людей, которые попали к веселому парикмахеру

On the left — wait, right reality

Курьезные фото людей, которые попали к веселому парикмахеру

The most interesting thing is the granddaughter of Joseph Stalin

Курьезные фото людей, которые попали к веселому парикмахеру

Beautiful? Not really. Effectively? How!

Курьезные фото людей, которые попали к веселому парикмахеру

