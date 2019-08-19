Funny pictures of people who came to the Jolly Barber
Many people follow the fashion and try to keep up with its trends, they buy clothes that will be in trend and make a fashionable haircut.
However, sometimes they get a bad hair day, which helps them to become famous all over the Internet, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to 4tololo.ru.
Hair style called the inverted scoop
Me: “My favorite character is sonic the hedgehog”
Barber: “say No more!”
This guy at least has a sense of humor
When a mullet is your favorite hair
Now his face looks like a plus sign
Fashionable, stylish, youth
We don’t even know what to call it
Where’s the rest of his haircut?
You can call it a reverse Mohawk
That’s creative!
It seems that the Barber went overboard
What kind hairstyle?
What is wrong with Mickey Rourke’s hair? Yes, and with himself too
It’s hardly a hair, but looks impressive
I think he wanted to look like Phineas Flynn
Now this guy looks like a Amish
“Found this rapper that stole my brother’s hair that he wore back in 2009!”
This man just wanted a mustache on my forehead
On the left — wait, right reality
The most interesting thing is the granddaughter of Joseph Stalin
Beautiful? Not really. Effectively? How!
